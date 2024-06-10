Watch: Alice Mckenzie appreciates God with ‘Beautiful’

Ghanaian gospel singer, Alice Mckenzie is out with a new single accompanied with a video titled ‘Beautiful’. Stream or download ‘Beautiful’ across all major digital platforms here: https://push.fm/fl/beautiful-alice-mckenzie

‘Beautiful’ is a thanksgiving song that shows an appreciation of what God has done in her life. In her word “Bebiaa y3 fefeefe”, meaning everything is beautiful.

Beautiful was produced by highly rated producer, Kaywa of Highly Spiritual Music. Sung in a blend of English and Twi, ‘Beautiful’ is gearing up to be the go to thanksgiving song, many will rely on to praise God.

Known for songs such as ‘You Alone’ and ‘Omo God’, Alice McKenzi takes a major step in her buzzing music career under her label AM Music with ‘Beautiful’.