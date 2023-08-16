Watch: Apostle Francis Amoako Attah forewarned the world about impending storms

Do you know that The SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah forewarned the world about impending storms and floods dating back to early this year?

Indeed, he did. And it has happened.

The Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) in Ghana, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who has earned the name the SEER has once again took the world by surprise when a prophesy he released manifested on July 26 this year.

Early this year, the SEER during a church service said: “When I am under the Command, you can choose to believe it or you leave it, but you will see it with your naked eyes. Trust me. I will tell you what is about to happen around the whole world; beginning from America.”

According to him, “The Ocean of the whole world opened and there appeared the god of the storm. That was my first time I saw a storm appeared in America, and it turned into hurricane and turned into tornado and I saw the god of the storm. And this storm appeared with a god.”

He noted that, the world is going to experience the worse form of storm and that people around the parts of America must brace up for such situations.

However, on July 26, 2023, news broke out that over a third of the United States was on alert for hot temperatures amid a deadly heat wave that has plagued the country for weeks.

The National Weather Service in America issued heat alerts that are in effect Wednesday morning for 120 million Americans across 27 states, from California to Massachusetts.

The weather forecast for Wednesday shows temperatures heating up particularly in the middle of the country, an area that’s had a relatively seasonal summer so far.

By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to be near, at or above 100 degrees in cities like Minneapolis, Minnesota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Manhattan, Kansas.

Heat index values — a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature — are forecast to be in the 100s throughout the week from Kansas City, Missouri, to Washington, D.C.