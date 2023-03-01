Watch Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s Prophesy On Nigeria Elections

This is supposed to be the most dangerous prophesy about Nigeria election.

This prophesy was released by the Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) in Ghana, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah in one of his Sunday Church sermons in January 2023.

According to the SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah God took him to the spiritual real and was sitting at a place where he saw Nigeria was for sale.

According to him, “Nigeria is for sale. And in the spirit realm, the country was divided into four (4) parts and for Sale was written on each part of the country. So I asked, what does this mean; and He said it is about their elections.”

They are selling the elections and the one who is able to buy the country in the spirit is the one who will win the elections.

He said: “In the spirit, from now till 31st of this month, the one who everybody knew is the right person to win the elections shall be brought to the third place if he fails to work hard.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah stated emphatically that if Peter Obi fails to work harder, he would be placed at the third position because the election had already been sold and purchased.

He also indicated that, Peter Obi would not even be placed at the 2nd position for him to even have the chance to contest the election results in Court.

This prophesy which came a month before the Nigeria elections seemed to have been brushed aside and interestingly, it happened just as was prophesied by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah.

Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC, has officially been declared the winner of the 2023 Presidential election of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu polled 36% placing first, Atiku polled 29% placing second, Peter Obi (“the Social Media President”) polled 25% placing third, Rabiu Kwankwaso polled 6% placing fourth and the remaining presidential candidates together polled 2.7%.