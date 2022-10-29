WATCH: Asamoah Gyan, Sammy Kuffour Walk For Black Stars

The leadership of the Ghana Football Association went for a walk dubbed ‘Walk with the Legends’ on the Aburi hills as part of the build up to create awareness ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The event took place on 29th October, 2022 Saturday morning on the Aburi hills in which some football fans joined former Black Stars players and the leadership of the Ghana Football Association during the walk.

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), Vice President Mark Addo and Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee Kwesi Agyemang led the dignitaries for the walk that began from Ayi Mensah to the Aburi Hills.

Others included John Painstil, Derek Boateng, Asamoah Gyan, Augustine Arhinful, Awuku Issaka, Jerry Akaminko, Isaac Vorsah, Richard Kingston, Kwame Ayew, Rev. Osei Kofi, Edward Ansah, Sam Johnson, Leayea Kingson, Yaw Acheampong, Peter Ofori Quaye, Maxwell Konadu, Emmanuel Armah, known in football circles as Senegal, Frimpong Manso, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Prince Tagoe.

Ghana are set for a record 4th appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar where the Black Stars are paired with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.