Watch Burna Boy’s Historic London Stadium Performance Today on Apple Music Live

WHAT: Burna Boy’s electric performance at the legendary London Stadium will be available to stream on Apple Music in over 165 countries

WHERE: apple.co/-BurnaBoyAML + Apple Music’s TikTok + Burna Boy’s TikTok

WHEN: The performance debuts on Wednesday, July 19 at 12:00pm PST / 3:00pm EST / 8:00p UK and will become available to stream on demand on both Apple Music and Apple TV+ beginning at 1 p.m. PST.

WHY: In the history-making performance, the African Giant showcases his biggest hits and fan favorites including “Last Last”, “Sittin’ On Top of the World”, “Ye”, “Real Life”, with special guest appearances from Stormzy, J Hus, Dave, and Popcaan.

Ahead of his Apple Music Live performance, during an interview with Ebro Darden to preview the set, Burna Boy shared: “The energy from the crowd was unmatched, and I’m grateful to all my fans for their unwavering support. We’re trying to make the world understand that music is bigger than a genre.”

The full interview is available to watch below

Burna Boy is both the most-streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Apple Music worldwide and the most-streamed artist in Nigeria of all time. His acclaimed 2019 album ‘African Giant’ broke the record for the biggest African album by first-day and first-week streams worldwide and 2022’s ‘Love, Damini’ became the No. 1 album on Apple Music in 70 countries and smashed the record for the biggest first-day and first-week for an album by an African artist — a record he still holds. Burna Boy’s songs have reached the Daily Top 100 in more than 130 countries, including 98 where they’ve reached the Top 10, and on TikTok his most trending songs include “For My Hand”, “Jagele”, “Last Last”, and “Bank On It”.

The second season of Apple Music Live kicked off this past May with a special performance by Ed Sheeran to showcase his latest album ‘-‘ for the first time. Additional Apple Music Live standout performances have included Harry Styles’s One Night Only in New York performance, Billie Eilish’s Live at the O2 performance; Alicia Keys’s first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball; and riveting performances from chart-topping artists Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, and Wizkid. Explore the full lineup of past performances in the Apple Music Live archive.