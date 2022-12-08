Watch Darkovibes perform ‘Yao’, ‘Je M’appelle’ and more live on 3Music TV

With ‘Yao’ now doing rounds on the airwaves and playlists, Darkovibes’ recent performance on 3Music TV is out, highlighting his performance of the new song and other hits in a 7-minute spectacle.

Seeing artists perform some of our favorite songs live will always hit a sweet spot. And over the weekend, none hit sweeter than good old Darkovibes’ medley of live performances. Showing up as a musical guest on 3Music TV over the weekend in a catchy fit, the ace Ghanaian singer quickly put the pedal to the metal on the neon-lit stage.

In performances that saw him bounce from his new rap song ‘Yao’ to fan-favorite ‘Happy Day’ and lastly, the Davido-assisted monster hit, ‘Je M’appelle’, one thing was sure: Darkovibes is no slouch when it comes to delivering a live show. His vocals were on cruise control for the entire time, rounding off the session as a perfect ten.

Coming off two recently released singles – ‘Yao’ and ‘Happy Day’ – ahead of his forthcoming EP “BUTiFLY” scheduled for 2023, the serial hitmaker will be signing out of 2022 on a high note and keeping our expectations on an even higher note with what he’s got coming. Anticipate!