Watch Ed Sheeran Perform His New Album – In Full For The First Time on Apple Music Live

The performance debuts on Wednesday, May 10 at 12:00pm PST / 3:00pm EST / 8:00p UK and will become available to stream on demand on both Apple Music and Apple TV+ beginning at 1 p.m. PST.

In the intimate live performance, Ed Sheeran showcases his acclaimed new album, – (pronounced “subtract”), in full for the first time alongside a 12-piece band that includes Aaron Dessner of The National.

Ed Sheeran’s performance officially kicks off Season Two of Apple Music Live – the live performance series that gives the biggest stars in music a stage to connect with audiences around the world. The star-studded inaugural season of Apple Music Live kicked off in May 2022 with an exclusive livestream of Harry Styles’s One Night Only in New York performance to celebrate the release of his acclaimed album Harry’s House. Additional standouts included Billie Eilish’s Live at the O2 performance, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Music Film; Alicia Keys’s first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball; and riveting performances from chart-topping artists Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, and Wizkid. Explore the full lineup of past performances in the Apple Music Live archive.

Ahead of his Apple Music Live performance, during an interview with Matt Wilkinson to preview the set, Sheeran shared: “I’m really excited. I think it’s going to be a really beautiful night. I think it’ll probably be one of the best shows I’ve ever played for so many reasons.” The full interview is available to watch HERE.

Sheeran is one of the top performing artists of all time on Apple Music, with more than 9.5 billion plays globally and 240 million Shazam tags. His smash 2017 single “Shape of You” is the most streamed song of all time on Apple Music, with more than 930 million plays worldwide. More than 45 of Sheeran’s songs have reached No. 1 on the Daily Top 100. His new album, -, became the most pre-added album on Apple Music of all time, with lead single “Eyes Closed” reaching the Daily Top 100 in 87 countries — his 21st song to reach the top 25 on Apple Music’s Daily Top 100: Global chart.