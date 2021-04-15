Fast rising star, Kwame Yesu has released the official visual for his new single titled ‘ANADWO’. The song encourages young hustlers to focus on their grind and steady build themselves without stressing over other people’s progress.

The Amanor Blac directed visual features Black Sherif and Kimilist, with cameos appearances from fellow rappers, McRay, Mantse Chills from the ReBo Tribe camp as well Nagyi. ‘ANADWO’ visual shows different scenes of Kwame Yesu, Black Sherif and Kimilist etc. moving to the beat produced by Ghanaian Stallion in the hoods of Accra.

Kwame Yesu dedicates this song to all young hustlers on the streets.

