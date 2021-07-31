Watch: Official Thriller For “POSILLIPO” Released; Premier Date Set For August 28

Lucky Evergreen Erhaze has released the official trailer for his long awaited Ghana first ever Adventure Thriller “POSILLIPO” days after the date for the premiere was released.

The movie “POSILLIPO” will be premierd on August 28, 2021 at the Snaps Cinemas in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) building.

The Film promises of a re-birth story telling with Emphasis on the ripple effects of broken homes in relation to the mental imbalance of a Psychopath whose reality is expounded over the intrigues that surrounds the blood of the innocents which were spilled.

This intriguing film is coming from the ace Writer, Director and Producer Lucky Evergreen Erhaze.

Speaking to Lucky Evergreen Erhaze, he noted that the film “POSILLIPO” could pass for an intellectual master piece of the moment as it features stars like Bernard Painstil, Faith Olayemi, Emmanuel France, Brigh Tatakli, Nico Learye, Precious Amakwaah, Trudy Mensah, Ruth Amissah, Slimgh, Otapat, Wilson Jay, Sapak Emmanuel, Raheal and Prince.

“POSILLLIPO” he said, “Is an intriguing story of a mental derailed man known as copycats (EMMANUEL FRANCE) whose haven is being ravaged by a deadly PSycho of a killer from his loins but when desperados kidnapped ANGEL” and waded into the lions’ den, little did they know their wild escapades was not only going to birth a massacre but also reveal the secrets of the sordid past whiles the innocent adventure seekers becomes the prey for their own POSILLIPO (POSITIONING)”

The film is written and Directed by Lucky Evergreen Erhaze himself and it powered by MODAG; truly A LUCKY EVERGREEN EXPRESSION.

According to him, Tickets are already out. Grab a ticket and be part of this amazing experience.

By PROSPER AGBENYEGA