Watch: PCI Holds Mega ‘Mpaebo Kesie’ Prayer Session

Yesterday, 31st August, 2022 Mpaebo kesie at the Parliament Chapel International (PCI) was power-packed as the SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah exhausted the power and the authority of God.

Yesterday’s prayer session was exceptional due to its nature and reason behind the service.

It would be recalled that the SEER had revealed the release of the Demon Star (Algol) in Ghana, which main purpose was to destroy the younger generation.

The Demon Star according to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, ended its work and there is every reason for the nation to rise up in prayers against it so that it doesn’t release the evil seeds in people.

In view of that, there was a heavy power-packed, spirit-filled prayer session at the PCI church, where the Spirit of God was descended and felt.

See some pictures below: