Watch: RCee and Joey B turn up the heat in ‘Knees & Bend II’ video

RCee, one of the fastest-rising names in the Afro-fusion scene, has taken his latest hit, ‘Knees & Bend’ to the next level with an electrifying remix featuring Ghanaian rap heavyweight, Joey B.

The collaboration which comes with an accompanying video marks a thrilling moment for both artists, blending their distinct styles into a track set to shake up the airwaves. Since its original release, ‘Knees & Bend’ has gained massive traction, resonating with fans through its infectious rhythm, smooth melodies, and RCee’s signature delivery.

The addition of Joey B on the remix injects a new wave of energy, bringing his witty lyricism and effortless flow to the already pulsating track. Speaking about the remix, RCee shared his excitement, stating, “Joey B is one of the most versatile artists in the game, and having him on this track just felt right. The energy he brought was unreal, and I know fans are going to love this version just as much as we do.”

Joey B, known for his genre-blending versatility, praised the collaboration, saying, “RCee has something special, and Knees & Bend was already a vibe. Jumping on this remix was an easy decision, and we had a blast creating it.”

The remix stays true to the song’s core appeal while enhancing its groove with a fresh take that’s bound to get listeners moving. With RCee’s smooth delivery and Joey B’s undeniable charisma, the remix of ‘Knees & Bend’ is poised to become a club and playlist favorite across the continent and beyond.

Stay tuned as RCee continues to push boundaries and cement his place in the global music scene. Stream or download ‘Knees & Bend II’ across all major digital platforms here https://orcd.co/kneesnbend2