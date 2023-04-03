Watch Stonebwoy’s Soaring Live Performance Of “Far Away” On Vevo

STONEBWOY performed a live rendition of his new “5TH DIMENSION” album track “Far Away” as part of Vevo’s Official Live Performance series.

The “Far Away” visual, directed by Vevo’s Tomas Alvear, shows the multi-award-winning Ghanaian composer performing the track in a dark-grey room alongside a backing band of two guitarists, a keyboardist, and a live drummer. He employs the same exceptional musicianship, aural brilliance, stunning synergy, and soaring vocals that made the original song so outstanding, along with a chorus of thumping guitars and heavy drums filling the room before the set goes dark.

Additionally, a jazzy trumpet solo that opened his set and appeared toward the end of his performance elevated the song’s live rendition from the original recorded version.

Stonebwoy will release “5th Dimension”, his fifth studio album, next month on April 28th. This week, he shared the official cover art photo and tracklist of the 17-song full-length project. In addition to “More Of You,” the album will also include “Life & Money,” featuring Stormzy, produced by British-Ghanaian producer JAE5. Other artists featured included Davido, Angelique Kidjo, Tiwa Savage, Shaggy, and Mereba, among others.