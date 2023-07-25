Watch The Colourful 25th Marriage Anniversary Of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah & Wife

The Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), APOSTLE FRANCIS ATTAH and his wife REV. MRS. MAVIS AMOAKO ATTAH have celebrated their 25 years marriage anniversary with the renewal of vows.

The colorful event was held at the church auditorium on Saturday the 21st of July with REV. LAWRENCE TETTEH officiating the ceremony.

The most hilarious and powerful man of God, REV. LAWRENCE TETTEH blessed and sang nice tunes for the couples.

The beautiful event was also Graced by great men of God, traditional rulers, politicians, business men and women, radio and TV personalities, filmmakers and musicians.

Akwaboah Jnr the sensational high-life musician who happened to be a spiritual son and a church member put the couple on the dance floor with amazing high-life tunes, Barima Sidney the most controversial hip – life musician who is also a faithful son of the Apostle, climax the occasion with his energetic performance of his hit tracks.

The thanksgiving service held on Sunday was officiated by Bishop E.O. Mensah from the United Kingdom, also featuring LADY REV. MRS. DORA TACKIE YARBOI the Victory lady, they both blessed and prayed for Apostle Francis and Wife Mama Mavis.

The whole ceremony was climaxed with a Thanksgiving event to thank God for how far He has brought the couple and their family, and prayed for more Grace and better years ahead.

The SEER APOSTLE FRANCIS AMOAKO ATTAH also want to bless anyone who will turn up on the monthly prayer service dubbed “MPAEBO KESIE” coming up on Wednesday 26th July 2023.

And above all please help us wish the SEER and the wife happy 25th marriage anniversary. God bless The Speaker.

See below pictures from the event

Thanksgiving Pictures

-Prosper Agbenyega