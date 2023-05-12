Watch the Yaba Buluku Boyz and Falz woo ‘Madam De Madam’ in a pomp of vibrant colors

Mozambican music trio, Yaba Buluku Boyz and Nigerian rapper, Falz are out with a stunning music video for their latest hit song, ‘Madam De Madam’.

Directed by The Alien Visuals, the video showcases the vibrant energy and charisma of the artists as they woo the eponymous ‘Madam De Madam’ in a funky auto shop.

Released on May 12, the song is a catchy party anthem that blends the Amapiano style of Yaba Buluku Boyz with the witty lyrics of Falz. The video gives some much-needed flair to the song, giving it an extra layer of excitement with colorful costumes, dynamic choreographies and some humorous scenes.

‘Madam De Madam’ is a testament to the diversity and creativity of the African music scene. The Yaba Buluku Boyz, consisting of DJ Tarico, Nelson Tivane and Preck, are the Mozambican group that rose to fame in 2021 with their remix of ‘Yaba Buluku’, featuring two-time Grammy winner, Burna Boy. Falz the Bahd Guy, their latest collaborator, is a multi-talented rapper, actor, BET Award winner and activist from Nigeria who has won several awards for his music and social commentary.