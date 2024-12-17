Watch: What Prophet Amoako Atta Predicts About The Inauguration for John Mahama

Founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International, Prophet Francis Amoako Attah, has made bold claims about the inauguration of former President John Dramani Mahama, who is set to be sworn in as Ghana’s president on January 7, 2025.

Speaking on Angel FM, the prophet revealed what he described as divine visions of the day, emphasizing a peaceful and memorable event.

According to Prophet Amoako Attah, God showed him vivid images and videos of the inauguration ceremony.

He stated that the day would unfold smoothly, reflecting national unity and celebration.

He also highlighted two key figures who, according to his vision, would have significant presences at the event: the National Women’s Organizer of the NDC, Dr. Hannah Bissiw, and the MP-elect for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo.

Describing the scene, the prophet claimed he saw Dr. Hannah Bissiw arriving in a limousine, symbolizing her elevated stature within the NDC.

He also noted John Dumelo’s commanding presence, saying the actor-turned-politician exuded an aura of prominence, akin to that of a returning dignitary. “The way John Dumelo was treated at the event, you would think he was the president himself,” Amoako Attah remarked.

This is not the first time the prophet has predicted electoral outcomes. In 2020, he accurately foresaw Nana Akufo-Addo’s victory and subsequently prophesied Mahama’s return to power in 2024.

With Mahama reportedly winning the 2024 elections with 56.55% of the vote, Prophet Amoako Attah’s predictions have once again captured national attention.

While he refrained from providing further details about Dr. Bissiw and John Dumelo’s roles on the inauguration day, Amoako Attah reiterated that the event would mark a new chapter of peace and prosperity for Ghana under Mahama’s leadership.

As January 7, 2025, approaches, these claims have sparked interest and discussions among Ghanaians, particularly within political and religious circles.

Many view Prophet Amoako Attah as a prominent voice in national discourse, with some describing him as a “national asset” for his prophetic declarations, which he claims often come to pass.

The inauguration day is expected to attract significant attention, with Ghanaians and the international community keenly observing the unfolding of the prophetic vision.