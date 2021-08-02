“Watch Your Tongue,” launches book to aid communication

Watch Your Tongue (WYT), a voluntary group has launched a book that will aid people in their day-to-day communication.

The educational handout encourages readers to be mindful of their utterances, writings, and non-verbal communication devoid of insults and provocations, which would foster peace and unity among citizens to promote development.

The book was co-authored by Sergeant Daniel Ofori-Appiah, a Police Officer as well as the founder, and Mr Benjamin O. Arhin Junior, a lecturer at the University of Education and an executive member of WYT.

Sergeant Ofori-Appiah told the Ghana News Agency after the launch that WYT was birthed through the Ghana Police Biakoye Musical Peace Concert in 2016 towards a peaceful election.

The Founder later came out with a concept dubbed: “Watch Your Tongue,” to educate the public that using pleasant words, curtailing abusive language, and avoiding derogatory statements would bring peace and tranquility, he added.

He said it is now an NGO with volunteer members educating and cautioning people to stay safe from foul words, unlawful and unconstructive behaviours, resisting from authoring half truths about individuals and organisations which can be defamatory.