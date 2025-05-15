Water Crisis Hit Bongo-Soe Community

Source: Anaba Moses Azubire, Upper East Region | CV News

Bongo-Soe, Upper East Region—Residents of Bongo-Soe in the Bongo District are reeling from a severe water crisis after thieves vandalised a 100 KVA transformer belonging to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), stealing its copper windings and toppling it from its pole mount.

The incident, which occurred under the cover of darkness, has left thousands of residents without access to clean water for several days, forcing households and institutions to desperately seek alternative sources.

According to eyewitnesses, the transformer—critical to powering water supply systems in the area—was deliberately targeted. “We woke up to find the transformer on the ground. It was shocking. These people came prepared, and now we are suffering,” a resident lamented.

The community is calling on the public to assist in identifying the perpetrators. “We urge anyone with information about the theft to come forward and help recover our stolen property,” a spokesperson for the residents pleaded.

Transformer thefts have become a disturbing trend in the Upper East Region, with increasing incidents over the past few years. The sabotage of vital infrastructure not only cripples basic services but also poses a significant safety threat.

Local authorities and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have been alerted, and investigations are underway. The Ghana Water Company is yet to release an official statement on restoration timelines.