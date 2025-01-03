Water Crisis Hits Ho and Surrounding Communities as GWCL Kpeve Headworks Shut for Repairs

Residents in Ho and neighboring communities in the Volta Region are grappling with an acute water shortage following the shutdown of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) Kpeve Headworks for emergency repairs.

The disruption, which has affected several towns including Peki, Kpeve, Sokode, Akrofu, and the Ho Municipality, has left many scrambling for alternative water sources.

The shortage has created significant challenges for both households and businesses, with many residents turning to untreated streams and ponds for water, raising concerns about health risks. Sylvia Yesutor, a mother of a three-month-old baby, described the situation as exasperating, saying she is forced to wake up at dawn in search of water. The frustration is widespread, with some residents expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of timely communication from authorities.

Benjamin Sebuabe, a local resident, criticized the absence of updates from GWCL and emphasized the health dangers of using unsafe water. “Schools, businesses, and households are using unhealthy methods to get water, putting our health at risk,” he said.

The crisis has forced residents to resort to desperate measures, with many moving from house to house seeking water from private wells. Mavis, another concerned resident, made an urgent appeal to both governmental and non-governmental organizations for sustainable solutions to the recurring water shortage issue.

In response, GWCL issued a statement on January 2, acknowledging the disruption and explaining that the water shortage was caused by emergency repairs at the Kpeve Headworks. The company assured residents that its emergency response team was working tirelessly to resolve the issue and restore water supply as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, GWCL advised residents to seek alternative water sources while repairs are ongoing.