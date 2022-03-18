Water Drillers Trained On Groundwater Exploration

As part of measures of ensuring the availability of and sustainability of water in the country; a day workshop has been organized for groundwater drillers as a means of equipping them with the requisite knowledge on groundwater exploration.

The training was held in collaboration with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), CSIR-Water Research Institute, and Water Research Institute (WRC).

The National Planning Committee hosted by the Water Resources Commission (WRC) prioritized the of training groundwater drillers as one of the key activities to be undertaken to commemorate the 2022 World Water (WWD) celebration, which is under the theme: “ Groundwater, Making The Invisible, Visible.”

Speaking at the training, the Director of CSIR- Water Research Institute, Professor Mike Y. Osei –Atweneboana noted that there is a growing dependence on groundwater extraction for domestic, irrigation, livestock, and other productive uses.

Hence, there is the need to utilize existing knowledge and sustainable solutions to strengthen the capacity of key stakeholders in the exploration of groundwater for multiple users and uses.

According to him, future water availability will be affected by many factors, including, but limited to climate variability urbanization, and industrialization.

This he said, the training is very crucial since it will go a long way to help ensure sustainable groundwater management and also mitigate possible trade-offs.

Adding that opportunities and modern tools available would be made known to the participants. And also, by demonstrating basic tools for groundwater exploration.

International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Representative for Ghana and West Africa, Dr. Olufunke Cofie, noted that water plays a crucial role in environmental health, human wellbeing, and socio-economic development.

The use of surface and groundwater resources contributes directly or indirectly to several of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This she said, unplanned groundwater use presents a number of challenges.

Hence, there is an urgent need for stakeholders to implement strategies for effective groundwater management in order to maximize its potential to enhance agricultural productivity.

This she said groundwater has been identified as the largest liquid freshwater on earth, almost 20 times that of rivers and lakes, largely used for domestic, irrigation, and industrial operations, yet generally untapped in many African countries.

According to her, research has revealed that Ghana’s groundwater is of good quality, notwithstanding localized pollution caused by high levels of iron, fluoride, and other minerals, as well as incidents of high salinity in some coastal areas.

At the end of the workshop, the participants would be able to apply the procedures for groundwater exploration in Ghana.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh