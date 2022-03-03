Water Resources Commission Inaugurates Lower Volta Basin Board

A fifteen (15) member governing board of the Lower Volta Basin has been inaugurated at Sogakope yesterday, as part of the Water Resources Commission’s mandate to ensure the sustainable management and utilisation of the country’s water resources.

The Basin Board was set up through a consultative stakeholder process, with the membership comprising representatives of six (6) key District Assemblies, five (5) ministries and agencies (i.e.) Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Community Water and Sanitation Agency, Environmental Protection Agency, Forestry Commission (Wildlife Division), Fisheries Commission, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Water Research Institute, Volta River Authority, an NGO (The Development Institute), House of Chiefs, and Water Resources Commission.

Among the Board members are Ing. Kofi Mensah Sebuabe, Mr. Benjamin A. Sackey, Dr. Emmanuel Obuobi, Mrs Jewel Kudjawu, Mr. Matthew Cofie Oyih, Mr. Dickson Yaw Agyeman, Mr. Ken Kinney, Ms. Dzifa Kemevor, and Mr.Harry Sitsope Dake.

Other members are Mr. Innocent Zonyrah, Mr. Carlos Klu, Hon. Divine Osborn Kwadzo Fenu, Hon. Maxwell Kofi Lugudor, Mr. Abdul Latif Amin and Togbi Gbordzor III.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Minta Afosa Aboagye, Board Chairman of the Water Resources Commission, said the inauguration of a significant body for the management of a cherished national resource- water– in one of the major river basins of the country, the Lower Volta was appropriate.

He said a significant number of the country’s population depends on the Lower Volta Basin for water supply, agriculture, industries and recreation for their livelihoods, adding that the Volta Delta, which forms an integral part of the Basin is an important landscape with important economic, ecological values and home to unique biodiversity.

“It is well documented that the opportunities and potentials that the Volta Delta offers include ecotourism, bird watching, turtle watching, water sports, horticulture, fruits production and development of hospitality facilities” he stressed.

Mr Afosa Aboagye entreated members of the board to hold their responsibilities in high esteem and to do more for the Lower Volta Basin.

As part of the inauguration, Mr. Carel Nobbe, in a Souvenirs Presentation from the Blue Deal Team, took the Board members through the Blue Deal programme of the Dutch Water Authority.

Earlier in an opening statement and introduction of members of the Board, Mr. Ben Ampomah, Executive Secretary of the Water Resources Commission, stated that the Lower Volta Basin Board is the decentralised body of the Commission to coordinate and manage water resources at the river basin level.

He gave a brief insight into the formation of Basin Boards and indicated that the Lower Volta Basin Board was the 7th Basin Board in the country, after the Pra, White Volta, Densu, Tano, Black Volta and Ankobra Basins.

“For us in the Water Resources Commission, the set up and operation of the Basin Board is a clear indication that the process of building consensus through effective participation among many interested parties had been successfully initiated and has so far augured well for the required collaboration among stakeholders” he added.

Mr. Ampomah expressed the Commission’s gratitude to the Blue Deal Programme, the Dutch Embassy, and the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources for the support, and the University of Cape Coast for providing information and data to shape the Integrated Water Resources Management Plan, as well as others who helped the process to come this far and encouraged them to make their support endless.

On behalf of the Basin Board, Dr. Emmanuel Obuobi thanked the Commission and the Board Chairman for the honour done them and pledged the commitment of the Board to deliver.

By Patricia Etornam Hlorbu (WRC PR UNIT)