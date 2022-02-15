Water shortage in the northern region is alarming

There has been a shortage in the production of water to meet the increasing demand of the people in the Tamale Metropolitan

The people have been encountering water shortage for the past few weeks and searching for water has become a daily routine for the residents, particularly women and children.

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has attributed the shortage of water in Tamale Metropolitan to the dry season and also to the unreliable power supply.

Mr Nicholas H. Okyere, the Northern Regional production Manager of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) interacting with News Ghana said the Nawuni and Dalun water treatment supplies from the White Volta River to communities within the Tamale Metropolis and its environs plants had an installed capacity of 42,000m daily which was currently inadequate for the growing population in the area.

He said the maximum average daily production had reduced to about 32,000m, indicating the situation was one of the main reasons for water shortage in the Northern Region for the past few years.

He also called on other stakeholders to intervene to address the challenges facing the water system to ensure parable drinking water in the Northern region.