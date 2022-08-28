Water shortages hit TTU; students express worry

Students residing on campus at the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) in the Western Region have expressed worry over the incessant water shortages on campus making it difficult for them to go about their daily activities smoothly.

The students, who expressed the sentiments in an interview with the GNA, said water had not flown through their taps for more than a month compelling them to walk long distances in search of water.

They lamented that they had to join long queues to fetch water which made them unable to attend lectures on time and sometimes missed class.

The students, therefore, appealed to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to ensure that water flow through their taps since the situation was getting unbearable.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that though the University was on vacation, some of the students were still on campus doing their project work and industrial attachment.

Water has become a scarce commodity in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA) and the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality (EKMA) for some time now.

The situation was attributed to the low level of water in the Inchaban Dam and the Daboase river which are the main sources of raw water to the treatment plant due to the dry season.

Nana Yaw Barimah-Barnie, Western Regional Communication Manager of GWCL, said his outfit was not aware of the situation on the TTU campus.

He admitted that water was being rationed in the Metropolis, however, the situation at TTU campus might be an unnoticed problem within the area and promised to work on it as soon possible.