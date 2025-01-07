Water Supply Fully Restored to Ho and Surrounding Communities After Week-Long Disruption

Water supply has been fully restored to the city of Ho and surrounding communities after a week-long disruption caused by a technical fault at the Kpeve headworks.

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) confirmed on January 7, 2025, that the issue had been resolved, allowing residents of Ho, Peki, Kpeve, and Ziavi to finally receive regular water supply after a prolonged dry spell.

The disruption, which had affected several communities in the region, was caused by a technical fault in one of the main water pipes supplying the area. Engineers worked diligently throughout the week to repair the fault, and while repairs were completed on January 5, some minor adjustments were needed. Ransford Nii Gyan Amoo, a GWCL spokesperson, explained that the engineers had encountered an alignment issue during the repair, which necessitated a quick trip back to Accra for additional materials.

“Progress has been made and the engineers have rectified the water challenge,” Amoo said. “They later realised a little alignment connection, hence they had to return for another material to complete the job.” The GWCL confirmed that the engineers were working at an expedited pace and assured the public that water supply would be fully restored shortly.

Despite these setbacks, the supply of water has already started to flow back into the affected areas, though at a slower pace than usual. Only one of the three main pipes was fully repaired by the evening of January 7, while efforts are ongoing to repair the other two, which require additional materials.

The disruption had led to significant inconveniences for residents, many of whom had been forced to stockpile water by filling barrels, buckets, and gallons in order to meet their daily needs. Affected areas, including Peki, Have, Bame, Akrofu, and Klefe, had been left without a reliable water supply since the previous week.

In response to the situation, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) regional manager, Philip Agbezudor, visited the Kpeve headworks on January 7. Agbezudor reassured residents that the situation was being closely monitored and urged them to remain patient as the engineers completed their work.

While there is widespread relief among the community following the restoration, residents have praised the GWCL for its efforts but also urged the company to complete the remaining repairs as quickly as possible. The company has promised to prioritise the procurement of materials for the remaining work and ensure that the water system becomes fully operational again.

GWCL has expressed gratitude to residents for their patience during the disruption and remains committed to restoring full service.