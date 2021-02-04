WaterAid Ghana and Guinness Breweries Ghana Limited have signed a GHC500,000 agreement to build water supply and sanitation improvement facilities in Garu and Jirapa, two communities in the north where Guinness sources some of its raw materials.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), at the East Legon office of WaterAid in Accra, would pave the way for Guinness to pay the amount to WaterAid to immediately commence the implementation of the projects.

It is christened Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Infrastructures for Healthcare Facilities (WASHI-H) under the Ghana Country Programme; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) to provide an integrated WASH facility for the two communities.

As part of the agreement, Guinness is providing funding for the construction of pyrolytic incineration, also called controlled air or double-chamber incineration at the Garu District Hospital to help address its medical waste.

Also to be constructed is a solar powered water delivery system that would ensure a 24/7 clean and safe water services to every point of care within the Hospital.

Rehabilitation of WASH facility at the maternity block and new toilet and disability friendly washrooms fitted with hand washing facilities would be constructed.

Mr Jesse Kofi Danku, the Acting Country Director of WaterAid Ghana, who signed the MoU, said the agreement had an in-built clause where WaterAid would use its rich experience in behavioural change management and advocacy to cause the needed changes among community members.

He pointed out the need to maintain the facilities to ensure their longevity and that WaterAid would develop the capacity of people in the beneficiary communities to handle the facilities.

He said community advocacy teams would lead and drive the behavioral change agenda and demand their rights in terms of provision of WASH and other development projects.

Mrs Sylvia Owusu Ankomah, Corporate Relations Director of Guinness, said WaterAid was chosen for the sponsorship due to its track record in the provision of WASH facilities and advocacy across the country.

The collaboration spans 10 years with a global vision dubbed: ‘Sprite of Progress,’ of which water replenishment is one of the components, she said.

She described the intervention as timely, especially the construction of WASH facilities in some health care facilities, to help contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project commences at Garu in the Upper East Region and followed by Jirapa in the Upper West.