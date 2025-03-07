WaterAid Ghana Calls for Crackdown on Illegal Mining to Tackle Climate Crisis

WaterAid Ghana has urged the government to intensify efforts against illegal mining, warning that the practice exacerbates climate change and threatens the country’s water resources.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting in Bolgatanga, Ibrahim Musah, Head of Strategy, Policy, and Campaigns at WaterAid Ghana, described illegal miners as “mass murderers” for their role in destroying ecosystems and polluting water bodies.

The call came during the presentation of research findings on climate resilience and vulnerability in five Upper East Region districts: Bongo, Kassena-Nankana West, Kassena-Nankana Municipal, Nabdam, and Bawku West. The study revealed alarming trends, including rising temperatures, frequent flooding, prolonged droughts, and declining agricultural productivity, all of which strain water infrastructure and livelihoods.

Musah stressed that illegal mining compounds these challenges by contaminating water sources and degrading land, making it harder for communities to adapt to climate change. “Ghana Water is struggling to supply clean water because treatment plants are overwhelmed by pollution from illegal mining,” he said. “The state must prosecute those responsible to protect our environment and public health.”

The research aims to guide local governments in integrating climate resilience into their Medium-Term Development Plans. Musah also praised President Mahama’s recent creation of a Ministry for Climate Change and Sustainability, calling it a timely move that underscores the administration’s commitment to tackling environmental issues.

However, he emphasized that policy alone is insufficient without enforcement. “Illegal mining is not just an environmental crime; it’s a threat to our survival. We need urgent action to stop it,” he added.

The Upper East Region, already vulnerable to climate shocks, faces heightened risks due to its reliance on agriculture and limited access to clean water. WaterAid’s findings highlight the need for coordinated efforts to address both climate change and environmental degradation, with illegal mining identified as a critical area for intervention.

As Ghana grapples with the dual challenges of climate change and resource exploitation, the call for stronger action against illegal mining reflects growing public concern over the long-term impacts on water security and sustainable development.