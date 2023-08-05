WaterAid Ghana tackles Wassa East WASH challenges

WaterAid Ghana, a non-governmental organisation into Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services, has launched the sustaining “WASH in Health care facilities project”, at Daboase in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.

The 12-month project would advance access to WASH materials and facilities among the 21 selected facilities in the district and optimally improve upon hygiene in the quest for total quality health management.

Mr. David Aidoo, the Funding Manager, WaterAid Ghana, told the Ghana News Agency that research showed how WASH facilities in health centres were in deplorable state and lacked attention from both patrons and care providers.

“By this project, we will also educate communities to become more responsible and have keen interest in environmental cleanliness…We are hoping that one day, nobody will leave the hospital tap flowing without attention, litter around …we all need to be responsible,” he said.

The NGO had spent close to 40,000 cedis in procuring quantities of wheel barrows, shovels, detergents, tissue papers, rakes, brushes, cutlasses and head pan among other things for the District Asembly to be distributed to health facilities under the project, Mr Aidoo said.

The project would build the capacity of volunteers to become WASH ambassadors in the long run.

“We formed a steering committee drawn from the traditional leaders, assembly and market women to ensure greater community participation, he added.

The project is being implemented in partnership with Support for Community Mobilization, a local NGO in the district.

The WaterAid is an international NGO dedicated to provide domestic water, sanitation and hygiene education to the world’s poorest people to achieve a world where everyone had access to safe water and effective sanitation.

The Ghana programme was established in 1985 and has since been operating through partnerships with local NGOs.