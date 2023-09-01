WaterAid Ghana urges strengthening systems for WASH in healthcare facilities

Mrs. Seyram Ama Asimah, Programmes Manager, WaterAid Ghana has said that we must strengthen Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) systems in healthcare facilities for improved health delivery service.

She said it was a key to achieving quality healthcare delivery in facilities, hence, underscoring the need for stakeholders to prioritise the provision of such systems to help address various water and sanitation issues in healthcare facilities will strengthen access to WASH systems.

She made the call in Accra at a stakeholders discourse on providing evidence-based data to advocate and strengthen WASH systems in Healthcare Facilities (HCFs).

She said improving upon WASH systems in healthcare facilities was paramount to achieving Sustainable Development Goal Six, which aims at having access to clean water and sanitation for all in Ghana.

She noted that addressing various challenges that affect improved WASH systems was a shared responsibility between both the citizenry and duty bearers, hence, it was vital for everyone to contribute to developmental mechanisms to achieve desired results.

She said observations made from most WASH systems were poor and lacks modern design and technology, irregular water supply in HFCs had made facilities less useful.

Poor maintenance of toilets, especially cleaning, repair, and maintenance is mandatory for HFCs to be accessible, however, government must employ cleaners for such services.

Mrs. Asimah advised the public, especially those in the rural areas, not to use WASH facility systems haphazardly but rather be patriotic citizens and always use WASH facilities like their own.

The discourse brought together representatives from the Ghana Health Service, Civil Service Organizations (CSOs), Nongovernmental Organizations (NGOs), Wassa East District Assembly, Community Based Organizations (CBO), and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

WaterAid is an international NGO dedicated exclusively to the provision of safe domestic water, sanitation and hygiene education to the world’s poorest people.

Its vision is of a world where everyone has access to safe water and effective sanitation.