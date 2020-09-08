WaterAid Ghana has presented foot-operated hand washing facilities to the Wa Municipal Assembly to help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The facilities placed at vantage points around the market and public places would help the public to practice regular and proper hand washing with soap under running water to prevent infections.

Mr Felix Gbevillah, the Programmes Officer for WaterAid Ghana, presented the hand washing facilities to the Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Issahaku Tahiru Moomin, in Wa.

He called on stakeholders and Development Partners to support the Wa Municipal Assembly in its efforts to motivate people to adopt good hygiene practices at home and public places to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Gbevillah noted that Hygiene Behaviour Change (HBC) was central to the prevention of infections and the transmission of diseases, including COVID-19.

He said although facts about the mode of transmission of the COVID-19 were still emerging, handwashing with soap under running water remained the most cost-effective way of minimizing the rate of infection and transmission.

Mr Gbevillah said in Ghana only 41 per cent of the population have access to basic hygiene facilities such as sinks and veronica buckets, making it

difficult for people to protect themselves from infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

He said Hand Washing Facilities must be made available in homes and at public places to encourage people to practise the recommended COVID-19 prevention behaviours.

He said WaterAid was partnering the Wa Municipal Assembly to provide the needed WASH facilities in public places to make handwashing convenient and sustainable.

“The facility has been designed to enable people to wash their hands without the risk of re-contaminating themselves by touching parts of the tap and soap dispenser,” he said.

Mr Gbevillah said the facility would be installed at lorry stations, markets and health care facilities in six districts in Ghana.

The six districts are Bongo and Kasena Nankana West Districts in the Upper East Region, Wa Municipal in Upper West, Nanumba South in the Northern region, Kwahu Afram Plains in the Eastern region and Ablekuma Central in the Greater Accra region.

He said WaterAid Ghana would train local metal artisans to install the facilities in these districts.

“This is being complemented with a rigorous multi-media campaign and one on one hygiene engagements with people in the selected communities,” he said and noted that the project was being implemented under the Clean Community Campaign (CCC).

Alhaji Moomin expressed gratitude to WaterAid for the support to the Assembly, adding that WaterAid is a true development partner of the Assembly in the WASH sector.

He promised that the Assembly would maintain the facility to serve the hygiene needs of the people.

The MCE said WaterAid would train local artisans to manufacture the facility to make the cost low for the public.

Mr Eliasu Yussif Baba, the Director of Bahass Foundation, said he was happy with the location of the facility and lauded WaterAid for the support.

Madam Sakina Saaka, a Yam Seller, said the facility would help the traders to maintain regular hand washing at the market to avoid the spread of the virus.