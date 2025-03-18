Waterland Crowned Kings of Sentuo Oil Top 8 Gala, Best Player Secures China Trials

The Waterland community has clinched victory in the highly competitive 2025 Sentuo Oil Refinery Top 8 Community Gala, an annual football tournament aimed at discovering young talents and fostering unity among the youth in Tema Newtown.

The week-long tournament, which featured eight communities—including Ashamang, Awudum, Bankuman, Abonkor, Waterland, and Manhean culminated in an electrifying final between Waterland and Manhean. After a hard-fought match which ended in a one goal draw stalemate, Waterland emerged champions following a dramatic penalty shootout.

Speaking after the tournament, Mohammed Elias Pele, Community Engagement Officer at Sentuo Oil, reaffirmed the company’s CEO’S commitment to youth development through sports. He said his office and that of the Sentuo CEO’S office is ready to more for the youth of Tema Newtown in the coming days.

He announced that the tournament’s Best Player, Goal King, and Best Goalkeeper will be given the opportunity of a lifetime—professional football trials in China.

> “This initiative is part of Sentuo Oil’s broader vision to support young talents and provide them with international exposure. We believe in using sports as a tool for empowerment and positive change in our communities,” he stated.

For their victory, Waterland took home a trophy, GH¢5,000 in cash, gold medals, and a full set of jerseys. Manhean, the runner-up, received GH¢3,000, silver medals, and jerseys.

The tournament also recognized outstanding individual performances. Jacob Takyi was crowned Best Player, while George Adjei won Best Coach.

Expressing his excitement, Takyi described the competition as a life-changing experience and thanked Sentuo Oil for the opportunity.

> “Winning Best Player means a lot to me. The chance to go for trials in China is a dream come true. I thank Hon Mohammed Elias Pele and Sentuo Oil for such an opportunity which I’m ready to make the most of it,” he said.

With the tournament growing in prestige, Sentuo Oil remains dedicated to expanding opportunities for young footballers, ensuring the annual event continues to be a launchpad for future stars.

