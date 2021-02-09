Waiwso College of Education (WATICO) has admitted 580 students to pursue a four-year Bachelor Degree in Education to promote the educational needs of the country.

Speaking at a matriculation ceremony at the college campus, Dr Emmanuel Carsamer, Principal of the college said the college received a total of 700 first choice qualified applicants at the close of the admission process for the 2020/2021 academic year.

A total of 580 students made up of 311 females representing 52 percent and 269 males representing 48 percent males were admitted.

The figure is 15 per cent more than the previous year and it is because of the college’s sensitivity towards gender and inclusiveness.

The principal explained that students were admitted based on the minimum qualification of six credits or better at the West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and provisions were also made for the free Senior High School graduates who completed in 2020.

“Count yourself fortunate to have benefited from this competitive admission process because most of your colleagues and friends did not get admission this year and you are going to be awarded Bachelor’s degree supported with an allowance which is unusual in this country,” he said.

He commended the president for the restoration of teacher trainee allowance and entreated the students to study hard to achieve higher laurels in their academic endeavours.

The principal reminded them of their primary aim of going to the college which was to study and urged them to put their energies towards that direction.

“Remember that you are you admitted to the college as an individual and you will graduate as an individual”.

Dr Carsamer charged the students to comply with all the college rules to make their stay on campus a success.

He gave the assurance that the tutors would give them the necessary support so long as they are willing to be guided and asked them to use legitimate means to seek such support.

The principal further called on the students and college community to strictly adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols to keep them safe on campus.

He promised management would ensure that all the appropriate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) are provided to ensure safety, protect life and reduce the spread of the virus.

Professor Samuel Hayford, Dean Faculty of Education, the University of Education Winneba who represented the Vice-Chancellor, said the students have a huge responsibility since the University has changed the dynamics of producing teachers for the nation.

He emphasised that the University would assist in producing teachers who have an in-depth understanding of the teaching profession.

“Teachers who will inspire others to learn and imbibe in the young ones the spirit of honesty, patriotism and critical thinking to change the Ghanaian mentality from been selfish to ensure they don’t loot from the State will be produced at WATICO”, he indicated.