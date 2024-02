WATISE 2024: Experts Set to Tackle Infrastructure Funding Challenges for Rural Telephony & Green Energy

After successfully hosting the first Edition of the West Africa Telecoms Summit and Exhibition (WATISE), a regional gathering of telecoms players and stakeholders in the industry, all is now set for the second edition, WATISE 2.0, according to the organisers, TechnologyMirror, an ICT and Telecoms news cum information website.

Announcing the WATISE 2.0 in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, the Convener Isaiah Erhiawarien, said the theme of this edition is “Shaping the Future of the Telecoms Infrastructure Industry: Trends and Insights for a Digital Economy”.

The statement said that this year focus will be on the digital economy, the challenges of funding for the industry with particular reference to rural telephony and the quest for the deployment of green energy to tackle power generation crisis.

He said that the event which holds on April 18th at the Lagos Oriental Hotel will bring together leading players in the industry including the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida, who will deliver the keynote address and a major paper presentation from the Chairman of the Association Licensed Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr Gbenga Adebayo.

The WATISE 2.0 has been endorsed by the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), while ICTLOCA, Nigeria’s local content advocacy group is our technical partner.

The WATISE 2.0 will feature three panel discussion session with focus on Enhancing Rural Connectivity: Strategies for Expanding Telecom Infrastructure, The Big Data Issues, Digital Economy and Infrastructure Funding Challenges in the Telecoms Industry, and Trends, Insights and Solutions in Business Automation & Quest for Green Infrastructure.

The Convener said that WATISE 2.0 will offer opportunities for stakeholders to discuss, learn and share relevant digital transformations related to telecommunications infrastructure such as Submarine, Connectivity, Security, Datacenter landscape, Internet Xchange and market trends that can shape the industry’s future.

“The summit has been designed for telecommunications operators, regulators, industry base organisations, policy formulators, government agencies and consumers to discuss infrastructure trends, insights, challenges and provide solutions.

“It is also a policy dialogue forum for governments in the region and stakeholders to speak on market-centric issues and global tech solutions’ impact on the regional economy.”

He stated that aim of the Summit is to redefine the future of telecoms services in the region, such that reliability in telecommunications infrastructure, protection, deployment and operation of such becomes crucial to all stakeholders.

He noted that the Summit is targeted at telecoms companies, 4G/5G service/solution providers, telecom tower manufacturers, policymakers and regulators and power solution providers.

Others were Infrastructure equipment manufacturers, Infrastructure service providers, energy efficient technology providers, renewable energy companies, infrastructure developers and Wireless internet service providers among others.

According to the Convener, the event, which already has registered participants from Tunisia, Egypt, Republic of Benin will explore the abundant investment opportunities in the tech sector with the aim of attracting more investors into the sector.