WatsUp TV and SKYMUSIC announce HEY IBÏZA Wave II

Organizers have announced the highly anticipated Wave II of the popular music and cultural festival, “HEY IBÏZA,” which is set to take place at the iconic Alora Beach Resort in Accra on Sunday, June 25.

“HEY IBÏZA,” powered by the renowned urban lifestyle television channel WatsUp TV, has earned a reputation for its incredible SKYMUSIC lineup of multi-talented MCs and DJs across various genres, as well as its unique fusion of amapiano, afrobeats, afropop, and electronic sounds, all within a captivating beachside ambiance.

The highly patronised event is designed to showcase and celebrate Ghana’s vibrant music scene, food, and diverse cultural lifestyle in a dynamic and festive atmosphere.

WATSUP TV & SKYMUSIC, in a statement from the organizers, expressed their excitement and shared their vision for the festival:

“We are thrilled to bring the HEY IBÏZA Wave II to life, offering an unparalleled experience that combines world-class electronic, amapiano, and afrobeats music with the joy of being by the beach. Our goal is to create a vibrant and inclusive environment where attendees can connect, dance, and celebrate the power of music together.”

The organizers further emphasized their commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable experience, stating, “The health and well-being of our attendees are of utmost importance.

We are working closely with Eye360 security to implement comprehensive safety measures, ensuring a secure environment for everyone to revel in the music while also following guidelines to protect our community.”

The festival’s electrifying lineup boasts a stellar roster of internationally acclaimed DJs and MCs, including DJ Char4prezzy & DJ Ayanda from South Africa, Lebanese Ghana-based DJSKY, as well as DJ Loft, DJ Tonto, Master Que, DJ Sam, DJ Wallpaper, DJ Toyo, MC HandsomeFella, MC Miguel, DJ Sly King, DJ Raya, DJ Shoval, DJ Nicky Cartel, VJ Scaro, DJ Mob, and DJ Teller.

Wave II promises an unparalleled celebration of music, sun, and surf, immersing attendees in a dreamlike setting that amplifies the festival’s vibrant energy.

HEY IBÏZA stands as a testament to the power of music to bring people together, create unforgettable moments, and ignite a collective passion for the beats that move us.

Previous editions of the festival have seen iconic DJs grace the stage, captivating audiences with their skillful mixing and infectious beats. Limited tickets available now, dial *713*33*395# for table reservation call: 050 771 7712.