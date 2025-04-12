WatsUp TV and WatsUp Agency unveil new ultra-modern studio and office

WatsUp TV, Africa’s premium entertainment television channel, has officially announced its new ultra-modern studio and office at Spintex – Accra, Ghana.

The new office complex marks a major milestone in the brand’s evolution, reinforcing its status as a powerhouse in Pan-African entertainment and media industries.

Strategically positioned to meet the growing demands of the continent’s dynamic entertainment landscape, the facility features production studios, digital content suites, creative labs, and event spaces.

“This facility represents more than a building — it’s a symbol of what’s possible when African creativity, vision, and ambition align,” said WatsUp TV, WatsUp Agency Founder & CEO, Abdoulaye Traore know as Abd Traore.

The launch of the facility also comes ahead of WatsUp TV’s highly anticipated celebration of its 10 year’s anniversary to producing pan African entertainment content for the continent.

As Africa continues to emerge as a global cultural and creative powerhouse, WatsUp Media Network’s bold investment in infrastructure, talent, and industry development positions it at the forefront of the continent’s entertainment future.

The office will also host WatsUp TV’s sister company WatsUp Agency which is a 360 creative and strategy hub, offering innovative solutions for brands seeking authentic connections with Africa’s vibrant youth and culture-driven markets.