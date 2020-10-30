Pan-African entertainment TV Channel, WatsUp TV has added another broadcasting platform to extend its viewership across Africa as a digital and satellite channel.

The channel which is available on Digital via the DVB-T2 platform with the frequency 602000 in Ghana & is also now available on Satellite IS28 @32.8 Degrees East Frequency: 11015 Polarity: Vertial(V) Symbol Rate: 30000 across Africa.

Speaking on this new platform, ABD Traore mentioned that the move to launch on the satellite platform was because of the numerous requests from fans of the channel from across the continent and their anticipation to enjoy and patronize entertaining continent on TV.

To access the channel across Africa, viewers are to rescan their television set with satellite dishes.

WatsUp TV also continues to broadcast as a TV show on various TV Channels in Ghana, Burkina Faso & Guinea with outreach to 44 countries via Canal+.

WatsUp TV’s content is specially made for the bilingual pan African community with all things trendy, entertaining and informative for the yearning youth market within Africa and beyond.

In the past six years, WatsUp TV has expanded from Ghana to France, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Guinea and now across Africa through their satellite platform,

Artistes and Record Labels interested in having their contents on the channel can submit their videos through www.watsup.tv or write to [email protected]

Launched in 2014 as a TV show, WatsUp TV has grown to become a fully-fledged 24 hours TV channel. With several accolades to their name, they have chalked a lot of success in hosting concerts, winning awards, publishing a magazine and organising a Music Video Awards for musicians in Africa.

WastUp TV currently boast of almost 300,000 followers across social media which register the fan base and viewers they broadcast to.