Pan African entertainment TV Show, WatsUp TV has hosted a surprise birthday party for Ghanaian musicians, Fameye, Quamina MP & Tulenkey who share the same birthday on September 9th.

The artiste who has all collaborated on same projects were surprised when their colleague artistes Kofi Mole & Eddie Khae with their fans and management teams.

The event which also saw the artistes sharing memorable moments working together on the same projects also gave them the platform to announce their future collaborations together which will be released in the coming days

The event was also attended by bloggers such as Ronnie is Everywhere, GhKwaku, David Mawuli, ZionFelix, Elorm Bennie , Twins Don’t Beg & Rob Photography.

The party was supported by Vodafone Ghana, Betway Ghana, Rush Energy, McBerry Biscuits, Verna Natural Mineral Water, Adonko Bitters and True Note Restaurant.