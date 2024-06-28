WavBoy Shares New Instrumental Project ‘Wavy on the beat (Vol 01)’

Nigerian record producer and songwriter WAVBOY, known by the tag “It’s Too Wavy,” has unveiled his latest project titled ‘WAVY ON THE BEAT (Vol 01).’ This instrumental project incorporates various sounds drawn from African melodies and tones, creating a captivating and relaxed mood for listeners. The tape consists of five different beats that infuse elements of Afrobeats, Highlife, Hiplife, and Fuji sounds.

WAVBOY’s interest in music developed at an early age when he joined his church and high school band as a drummer. Influenced by the music of artists like Oliver De Coque, V.I.P, Lagbaja, and Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe, WAVBOY has honed his skills as a producer and songwriter, creating a unique musical style that resonates with audiences.

The project ‘WAVY ON THE BEAT (Vol 01)’ showcases WAVBOY’s ability to blend different genres and create a fusion of African sounds. Drawing inspiration from Afrobeats, Highlife, Hiplife, and Fuji, WAVBOY’s instrumentals transport listeners to a world of rhythmic melodies and captivating tones.

Afrobeats, a diverse fusion of various genres such as British house music, hiplife, hip hop, dancehall, and more, has influenced WAVBOY’s sound. While Afrobeats is an overarching term for contemporary West African pop music, WAVBOY’s project delves into specific genres like Highlife, Hiplife, and Fuji, infusing them with his unique touch.

With ‘WAVY ON THE BEAT (Vol 01),’ WAVBOY showcases his talent as a producer and his ability to create instrumentals that evoke a relaxed and captivating atmosphere. This project is a testament to his creativity and his dedication to incorporating African melodies and tones into his music.

Listen here https://ditto.fm/wavy-on-the-beat-vol-01