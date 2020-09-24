Ghana’s fast-rising singer David Kweku Asiedu famed by the stage name Wavy Davis has eventually released his much –anticipated video for his song titled: “Mee Wu” featuring Abochi the Trotro Driver’ hitmaker.

In this classic video, the artiste was confessing the undiluted love he has for his Lover and asking her not to keep a distance away from him. This song will make you fall in love once again.

The song has been perfectly crooned with angelic voice with its lyrics beautifully sung to ignite a strong passion for the high life music. To be candid, all music lovers cannot resist this classic video.

In an exclusive interview, with the budding artiste, he stated unequivocally that, he is in to stay and also to conquer the music industry with his God-given talent. Above all, my ultimate aim is to raise Ghana’s flag high.