Wayne Rooney Departs Plymouth Argyle by Mutual Agreement After Struggling Start

Wayne Rooney has parted ways with Championship side Plymouth Argyle by mutual consent, ending a tumultuous four-month tenure.

The 39-year-old former England captain took charge of the club in May but oversaw just four league victories and suffered 13 defeats in 23 Championship games, leaving the Pilgrims at the bottom of the table.

Rooney’s departure comes after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Oxford United on Sunday, a result that extended the club’s winless streak to nine matches, dating back to early November. The performance left fans voicing their displeasure, with Rooney and his players being booed off the pitch. The manager, however, remained resolute, claiming he did not take the criticism “personally,” but the mounting pressure and poor results ultimately led to his exit.

This marks the second successive managerial disappointment for Rooney. Prior to joining Plymouth, he had been dismissed by Birmingham City after a brief and unsuccessful 83-day spell in charge. His time at Home Park, much like his stint at Birmingham, failed to live up to expectations. Despite his illustrious playing career, which included setting scoring records for Manchester United and England, Rooney’s managerial record at Plymouth has been underwhelming. The team has struggled to score goals, registering the joint fewest in the league, while also conceding more goals than any other club in England’s top four divisions.

Rooney’s appointment was initially seen as a promising step for Plymouth, with many lauding him as the perfect candidate to bring an exciting, attacking style of play to the club. However, the reality on the pitch has fallen short of those expectations, leading to his departure.

In the wake of Rooney’s exit, assistant head coach Mike Phelan and first-team coach Simon Ireland have also left the club. Plymouth will now look to the interim leadership of first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell and club captain Joe Edwards, who will take charge for Wednesday’s home match against Bristol City.

With Plymouth firmly rooted at the bottom of the Championship and facing a tough fight for survival, the club will be hoping that new leadership can spark a turnaround in their fortunes.