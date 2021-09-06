Wayoe Workers Wives Mark 5th Anniversary With Annual Conference

The Wayoe Workers Wives Association (WWWA), an association of the wives of the employees of the Wayoe Engineering and Construction Limited (WECL), a leading indigenous firm with branches across Africa, has held its 5th Anniversary with an Annual Conference to be impacted on the theme, “Creating a happy home environment – The value of the new wife.”

Giving the background of the Association, Mrs Esther Appianing, Financial Secretary of WWWA divulged that the idea of the WWWA was born when the vision bearer realized that most wives of WECL did not understand the nature of the jobs their husbands were into which in many cases brought about some disagreements, and therefore the need to bring the wives together and educate them to support their husbands.

She said the mission was to be an influential industrial women’s association that seeks peace in the homes and offer support to the husbands in their work so as to grow and develop their families with a vision to unify the wives of employees of the company under one umbrella to promote morally sound marriages, curb mistrust among couples and offer a platform for addressing issues that foster peace.

She hinted that the objectives of WWWA were to encourage the wives to get into other forms of business to support their husbands and their families, encourage the women to support their husbands and the company in prayers, a virtue so steadily adhered to by the owners of the company.

It was also to persuade the women to be givers for doors to open to their families and to periodically visit the hospitals, orphanages, prisons and the less privileged in the Ghanaian society as well as other African countries where the company has branches and offer some donations.

Mrs Appianing touted some projects undertaken by the Association so far as the construction of a 12-Seater toilet facility at Ewusijoe Biankakrom, donation of foodstuffs, new clothing and shoes to the Assunta Village; donation of a 32” Nasco TV set, diapers, cleaning detergents, bed sheets and pillowcases, mackintosh, baby dresses among others to the Agona Nkwanta Hospital Maternity Ward; and donation of PPEs, Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers among others to communities within catchment area to support the fight against COVID-19.

She further announced that WWWA on behalf of WECL donated educational items to school children and clothes to the aged women and widows in the five (5) surrounding communities at the Newmont Ahafo enclave where the company operates as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR).

Dr Mrs Sarah Liki Wayoe

Dr Mrs Sarah Liki Wayoe, Founder and President of WWWA in her address was happy to say that by the objectives set for themselves, marriages and lives had been transformed over the years whereas members have grown to be more experienced, matured and also have learned to handle their marriages and relationships better.

She opined that the Association has taught members valuable marital and relationship lessons, good virtues like being prayerful and respectful, keeping good health and personal hygiene for both self and family, getting into other businesses to support the husbands while understanding them better, and cultivating the habit of giving among others which were essential in their marriages and the growth of the Association.

“Sometimes I have had the chance to offer pieces of advice and support many of our members and even scolded you when I had to. But in all that I’m happy for how you’re all working so steadfastly to maintain peace in your various homes and I urge you to never give up. We’re extremely happy to have created “the new wife” out of all of us, as would be explored by our Anniversary theme”, she emphasised.

Dr Mrs Wayoe announced that the Association has become the sole implementer of all the CSR activities of WECL through which many communities and lives are being touched with the only sponsorship coming from the company and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Stephen Narh Wayoe.

However, she stated that the achievement of the Association has not been without challenges as there were times when it felt like it was impossible to carry on, but with determination and focus the dream is being fulfilled as the Association keeps soaring.

She averred to continue to uphold the mission and vision of the Association to keep maintaining peace in the various homes and to have good and successful marriages and relationships as well as better lives, to impact positively on the growth of their business as they work in a peaceful environment to increase productivity.

According to her, though the COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of unpleasant situations to the Association and the world of work, they were able to support Government’s effort in fighting the pandemic by educating members and donating PPEs to its surrounding communities, and therefore called on the members and Ghanaians to observe the protocols till the disease is defeated.

A Citation of Honor was awarded to Dr Mrs Sarah Liki Wayoe, Founder and President of WWWA for her vision and able leadership over the period.