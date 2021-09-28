WB assesses Angola’s social programs

The World Bank (WB) on Monday reviewed Angola’s implementation of and benefits from social programs for vulnerable families in the African country.

The WB checked the Angolan government’s ability to reimburse long-term funding and analyzed ongoing projects with emphasis on the Kwenda program that strengthens social protection, according to regional director Jean-Christophe Carret.

Angolan State Minister for Social Affairs Carolina Cerqueira said that Kwenda presents positive and satisfactory results as the living conditions of people in rural communities have been improved.

Kwenda, a social program which aims at strengthening education and health, is expected to create policies to support the most vulnerable 1,600 families.

The program is valued at 420 million U.S. dollars and is co-financed by the WB with 320 million dollars and the Angolan government with 100 million dollars.

Carret said the WB was willing to identify new areas for financing in the next five years to improve the livelihood of the population and Angola’s socioeconomic development. Enditem