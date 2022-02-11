WB earmarks US$1 billion for jobs, inclusive growth in Ghana

The World Bank Group has earmarked a minimum of one billion U.S. dollars to boost job creation and inclusive growth in Ghana, said a senior bank official late Monday.

Ousmane Diagana, the bank’s regional vice president for West and Central Africa, disclosed this at a press briefing during his four-day official visit to Ghana.

He said the move would ensure investments that create the condition for a strong private sector-led growth to secure the country’s development path.

Diagana said the new four-year framework would support the energy, education, agriculture, and health sectors to create more jobs.

The official said investments into inclusive growth and jobs were one of the ways the bank was helping Ghana to pre-empt some of the challenges that have led to political instability and security challenges in some of the neighboring countries.

“If you want to create jobs, you should boost sectors like energy and digital infrastructure, supported by a strong educational system,” said Diagana. Enditem