WBC Cares and Wisdom Boxing Gym honours Professor Azumah Nelson

Professor Azumah Nelson on Saturday engaged 65 novice boxers as part of activities to celebrate his 65th birthday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The event which was put together by WBC Cares and the Wisdom Boxing Gym saw the juvenile boxers drawn from various clubs being taken through series of boxing drills and shadow boxing by the former world champion who is seen by many as the best boxer to come from Africa.

The programme was supervised by national head trainer Dr. Ofori Asare and his assistants.

On Saturday evening, Azumah Nelson also called ‘The Terrible Terror’ was honored at the Bukom Boxing Arena during Fight Night Nine of the Ghana Boxing League.

Miss Sarah Lotus Asare, Secretary of WBC Cares Africa presented a special title belt to the champion in the ring.

She was supported by the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mr. Abraham Neequaye and other Board members.

Ace Experienced Boxing coach, Dr. Ofori Asare, an Olympian medalist praised Azumah Nelson for what he has done for Ghana and Africa in both Professional and Amateur Boxing.

Coach Asare said they want to inculcate the habit of school going into the kids who love boxing, and hoped that corporate Ghana will support some of them with scholarship.

He hinted that there are many projects coming up organised by the Wisdom Boxing Gym to put Ghana Boxing on a higher level.

He urged the young boxers to emulate the examples of the great Boxing Warrior from Ghana and strive to become like him.

Samuel Azumah Nelson was World Boxing Council (WBC) Featherweight and Super Featherweight Champion for many years. He has been indicated into the Boxing Hall of fame.