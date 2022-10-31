WBC Cares Honours Participants Of Girls Box 2022 With Champions For Life Certificates And Medals

The WBC Cares has honoured participants of the Girls Box 2022 Tournament with medals and certificates making them Champions For Life signed by Jose Suleima, External President, Mauricio Culaima WBC President and Jill Diamond WBC Cares Chair.

28 female boxers including speedy and amazing 5 year old Juana Owoo competed in the exciting tournament which took place at the D G Hathiramani Sports Hall (Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana) on Sunday October 30, 2022.

Miss Sarah Lotus Asare, the brain behind the event who doubles as Organiser of GABA and Administrator at the Wisdom Boxing Gym said she was exultant that more young girls are doing sports, and chosen boxing, she hoped that more corporate bodies will appreciate Girl Box and support the concept.

Present were some dignitaries like Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Chairman of the LOC for Accra 2023, African Games who commended the organisers, participants and sponsors.

He assured that the African Games will definitely come on in Ghana as scheduled, and it is very good that the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and the Greater Accra Regional body (GABA) are focused and preparing the female boxers.

The President of Women In Sports Association (WISA), Madam Gloria Commodore also advised the young ladies to take sports serious because it can take them to places like the African and World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games. She promised to award four female boxers at the next WISA Awards.

The President of GBF, Mr. Ben Quartey said his outfit are always grooming and inspiring young boxers and appealed to corporate Ghana to support boxing.

Mr. Bernie Johnson, Chairman of GABA and MD of BJ Wise Electronics & Appliances said more events are coming up to expose the female boxers, so that the gather ring experience and generalship.

Mr. Yusuke, Country Director of Koko Plus Foundation expressed his joy to be at the Tournament and congratulated the participants, he urged them to be obedient, disciplined and train hard to become champions.

Dr. Ofori Asare, Technical Director of the Black Bombers as well as founder / head coach of Wisdom Boxing Gym thanked the sponsors and media who covered the successful event

He said the theme of the programme is to knock out Teenage Pregnancy which is prevalent at James Town and Bukom and Breast Cancer.

Representatives from Besasaka, Pro Fighting Factory and Boxing Writers Association were present to support the Tournament.

WBC Silver and Youth Champions, Patrick Allotey and Alfred Lamptey were also there to motivate the boxers.

Mimi, a young female musician entertained the guests.

Some of the darling pretty smart pugilists drawn from the juvenile, youth and amateur ranks were Perpetual Okaijah, Jacklyn Anum, Adizatu Lando, Victoria Dodoo, Mary Quartey, Adalaide Gyabatey, Eugenia Torto, Martha Nandi, Osman Faruza and Winnie Abubakari.

Others are Najat Lokko, Margaret Owoo, Anatu Mohammed, Janet Adjei, Priscilla Appiah, Rukiatu Adams, Millicent Dodoo, Patience Cofie, Elizabeth Boakye, Mary Toshi and Iris Sackey.

The rest are Juana Owoo, Ruby Lankai, Georgina Abbey, Ramatu Quaye, Janet Acquah, Nasara Fueini and Trudy Manteaw.

Girls Box 2022 was sponsored by Boxclubroot, SistaSister Cosmetics, WBC Cares, BJ Wise Electronics & Appliances, Wisdom Boxing Gym, Box Office, NSA and Cheezy Pizza.