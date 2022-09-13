WBC Honours Joseph Awinongya Jr.

Rising Boxing Star, Joseph Awinongya Jr has received a special award from the World Boxing Council (WBC).

He got a certificate which makes him Champion for life, a Medal, merchandise tee shirt and cap, badges and a above all the motivation and inspiration to realize his dream.

Awinongya Junior who was very happy promised to train harder to become a world champion.

His dad and coach, Joseph Awinongya Snr was also very happy and impressed with the gesture from the WBC.

Awinongya Junior is a multiple juniors boxing champion in the USA with many achievements and supporters.

The 14 year old USA born Ghanaian boxer is certainly one of the stars of the future.

His focus is on education and sports. He loves to encourage others especially his age mates to also do something for themselves, their communities and the world.