WBO Africa Champ John Laryea retains WBO Africa title

The pride of the Bronx Boxing Gym, John Laryea is still undefeated as he defended his WBO Africa Featherweight title against Gabriel Odoi Laryea in a 12 round championship contest at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

John who is affectionately called the Expensive Boxer dominated the match and impressed his fans with a good display of attack and defence to prove that he is ready to take on the world.

In round 12, 2:38secs John piled pressure on Gabriel to win by way of TKO.

John Laryea is still the WBO African Featherweight champion.

Friends of Boxing have sent congratulatory messages to him to keep on working hard.

His manager, Sammy Anim Addo was one of the happiest people after the impressive victory over the experienced Gab Laryea.