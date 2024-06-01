WBO Africa Featherweight Champion John Laryea Reflects on Boxing’s Transformative Impact

John Laryea, known as ‘Expensive’ and reigning WBO Africa Featherweight champion, credits boxing with transforming his life.

He expressed deep gratitude to his childhood friend and gym mate, Daniel Gorsh, for introducing him to the Bronx Gym, where his boxing journey began.

During an appearance on Omashi TV’s sports program “The Big Fight Night,” hosted by Yours Truly last Friday, Laryea shared, “I could have been a robber or weed smoker, but boxing saved me. Every moment, I am focused on becoming a world champion.”

With a record of 14 fights, 13 wins, and one draw, Laryea emphasized his ambition to compete in countries like the United States, where boxing is taken seriously, believing he will make his fans and supporters proud.

Acknowledging the support of his local manager, Mr. Sammy Anim Addo, CEO of Bronx Promotions, as well as international manager Peter Kahn and Coach Lawrence Carl Lokko, Laryea expressed appreciation for their guidance and care.

Reflecting on his journey from attending Sempe School in Ga Mashie to pursuing boxing, Laryea singled out his memorable bout against Sabestian of Namibia. While some victories have been straightforward, he emphasized his relentless dedication to training, driven by his ultimate goal of winning a world title.

Daniel Gorsh, holder of the UBO Africa Bantamweight title, expressed his desire to fight the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Bantamweight champion, citing his prior title tenure and a perceived unjust stripping of the title. He confidently declared Ghana should anticipate a world title within the next two years.

Dubbed ‘The Emperor,’ Gorsh expressed gratitude to his gym mates and coaches for their contributions to his growth and condition, emphasizing a serious approach to every training session.

For Laryea and Gorsh, boxing isn’t just a sport—it’s a way of life. With unwavering dedication and determination, they are committed to making their mark in the boxing world.