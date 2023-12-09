WBO Africa Featherweight Champion, John Laryea To Train Outside Ghana

Reports indicate that plans are advanced for World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Featherweight Champion, John Abaja Laryea aka ‘Expensive Boxer’ to train outside Ghana.

His trainer, Coach Carl Lokko hinted Yours Truly in a chat that the champion who is one of the youngest undefeated boxers will move out very soon to the USA, UK, Asia or RSA to train.

According to Coach Lokko, the opportunities are many and as they do not want to rush, but take thing easy and smart, they are weighing the chances.

Sammy Anim Addo, Manager of John Laryea is also very excited to see the next move of his ward as he prepares for another phase of his career that may lead to meet very crack boxers and possibly winning another title for Ghana.

Laryea (12-0-1) who is very known for his confidence is gunning for the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Pro Boxers of the Year 2023.

Sheriff Quaye, the WBO Africa Lightweight Champion is also in contention for the SWAG Pro Boxer of the year.

The two boxers from the Bronx Gym and Alfred Lamptey aka ‘Show Time’ of the Black Panthers Gym are the shining boxers in Ghana currently.

The SWAG Awards has been fixed for January, 12 at the Accra International Conference Center.