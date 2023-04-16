WBO Africa Featherweight Championship is going to be a cracker – Samir Captan

Mr. Samir Captan, WBO Representative in Africa has professed that the WBO Africa Featherweight Championship between John ‘Expensive Abaja’ Laryea (13- 0) and Solomon Martey (15 -1) is going to be a cracker.

The bout comes off on Sunday April 30, 2023 at plush Dezone Beach Resort at Korle Gonno in Accra.

According to Captan, a former President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), the two pugilists are known to be durable and tested warriors who can thrill the fans.

He said the Featherweight division is where Ghana has produced champions and exceled at the world level, naming Roy Ankah, D.K. Poison Azumah Nelson and recently Isaac Dogboe

“From their records I can foresee a good fight and I wish both boxers good luck. May the best win” he said.

Samir Captan called for adequate security, discipline and comportment from the fans.

Coach of John Laryea, Carl Lokko said boxers from the Bronx Boxing Gym are very serious in whatever they do.

“We expert a good fight, we know the opponent will come up wildly, but we will handle him and prove that we are the best at the division now.”

He promised an entertaining night of classic boxing.

Coach of Martey from the Seconds Out Gym expressed that they are ever ready to win the title.

Meanwhile Mr. Sammy Amin Addo, CEO of Bronx Boxing Promotions has assured the spicing of boxing show with live musical performances by some of the best artistes in Ghana.

The bill is supported by the Asamoah Gyan Foundation and Paradise Pac Mineral Water.