WBO Boxers Rating At The 35th Annual Convention In Puerto Rico

In the WBO 2022 ratings process many managers, promoters, commissioners from many countries and even boxers fought for positions in their respective weight classes.

Ghana been the only Africa country at the Convention was heavily represented by the GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, Coach Carl Lokko (CEO,Bronx Boxing Gym and GBA Executive Board Member) and Manasseh Tagoe(CEO of Swavy Blue Boxing Promotions).

Information available has it that GBA President argued and lobbied for Isaac Dogboe to be considered as the number one contender and be scheduled to fight for the title likely to be vacated by the WBO Featherweight Champion, Emmanuel Navarrete who is considering moving up weight.He also convinced participants and WBO Executives to consider lifting Patrick Allotey from number 13 to a favorable position that can give him a world title shot.

Both Carl Lokko and Manasseh Togoe fought intellectually for Sherif Quaye and John Laryea to be rated and captured at a vantage position for them to also get the opportunity for world title shots.

*THE WEIGHT RATING CATEGORIES:*

*1.Flyweight:*

Champion Junto Nakatani has renounced his title due to weight-making issues and wishes to be ranked number one at 115.

Now former WBC Super fly champion, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez has requested to be ranked Number 1 down at Flyweight. Rodriguez had been formerly ranked Number 1 by the WBO at 108 lbs before winning the WBC 115 lb. title this year.

Rodriguez was unanimously voted to the Number 1 position at 112 lbs.

Representatives for current Number 1,Cristian Gonzalez voted unanimously to order Gonzalez and Rodriguez to fight for the vacant WBO title.

*2.Super Flyweight*

Number 4,Andrew Moloney lobbied to move to Number 1 after beating Number 2 ranked Norbelto Jimenez on the Haney-Kambosos II undercard.

It was announced that WBO champion Kazuto Ioka will unify with WBA champion Joshua Franco, with the agreement that the winner fight the WBO Number 1 within 180 days. The WBO Board of Directors voted unanimously to allow the unification fight.

*3.Bantamweight:*

If Naoya Inoue becomes undisputed champion after facing WBO champion,Paul Butler on December 13th, he plans to move to 122 lbs, creating a vacancy.

Current Number 1, Jason Moloney is prepared to face current Number 2 and former champion,John Riel Casmiero, but report are that Casimiero is also moving up to 122 lbs.

Unranked bantamweight Dylan Price (15-0, 10 KOs) was introduced by Promoter Artie Pellulo (Banner Promotions) as a bright prospect who deserves consideration for the top 15 in the WBO.

*4.Featherweight:*

*Champion Emmanuel Navarrete has requested to move up and challenge for the title vacated by Shakur Stevenson at 130 lbs.If he wins that title, he will have ten days to decide which title he wants to keep. If he vacates it, old foe Isaac “the Royal Storm” Dogboe is ranked Number 1 and would likely contest the vacant title.*

*5.Jr. Lightweight:*

With Shakur Stevenson vacating, Emanuel Navarrete will be in a position to fight for that title.

Number 4 Liam Wilson and Number 1 Archie Sharp are set to also fight, perhaps for the mandatory position. Number 5 NABO champion, Albert Bell’s management argued that nobody will fight him.

*6-Lightweight:*

Representatives for number 3, Denys Berinchyk (WBO International champ) lobbied hard for him to be mandatory challenger.

WBO President,Valcarcel asked Alex Krassyuk (Berinchyk’s manager) if he had talked to Sean Gibbons (manager of Number 2 Isaac Cruz). Alex quipped, “Do you want Denys to fight Sean?” This brought the house down with laughter.

*7.Jr.Welterweight:*

Number 1,Teofimo Lopez will fight Number 10 Jose Pedraza on December 10th.

There are many scenarios in play as champion Josh Taylor is supposed to fight Jack Catterall in a rematch yet to be scheduled. If he moves up as has been mentioned, the vacant title will be in play. Number 2 Liam Paro desires to be in that mix for sure.

*8.Welterweight:*

Champ Terence Crawford is defending against Number 6 David Avanesyan on December 10th.Vergil Ortiz sits firmly at Number 1.

WBO President Valcarcel said the Ortiz-Crawford fight had been ordered by the WBO, but Ortiz didn’t want it at the time.

Number 4, Conor Benn’s failed VADA test was brought up but it remains delicate and the parties didn’t want to discuss as hearings will be underway soon. Issues concerning his license status complicate his rank-ability. Stay tuned for more.

*9.Jr. Middleweight:*

Undisputed champion Jermell Charlo defends against Number 1, Tim Tszyu on January 28, 2023.

*10.Middleweight:*

Champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly will defend against Njmber 14, Denzel Bently on November 12. The winner is mandated to fight Number 1, Jaime Munguia within 180 days.

*11.Super Middleweight:*

Number 3,Zach Parker and Number 4, John Ryder will fight for the WBO Interim title with Undisputed champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

*12.Light Heavyweight:*

Unified champion Artur Beterviev will face WBO mandatory Number 1, Anthony Yard in January 2023.

Former champion and current Number 6 Joe Smith, Jr. asked, via promoter Joe DeGuardia to move up two spots as Number 5. Jean Pascal is fighting in an IBF eliminator and Number 2,Gilberto Ramirez is fighting WBA champion Dmitry Bivol and those spots would be opened.

*13.Jr. Heavyweight:*

Joe DeGuardia lobbied for previously undefeated Richard “Popeye” Rivera, whose only loss was to Number 1, Badou Jack via split decision in a fight which has a 3:58 round.

Number 10, Brandon Glanton will face Number 6, David Light, with the winner being requested to be ranked in the top three.

*14.Heavyweight:*

WBO President Valcarcel, expects that Usyk will face WBC champion Tyson Fury next year. The WBO sanctioned an interim title which was won by Joe Joyce last month. “We never want to stop a unification fight.”

GBA’s intereat is very much on Isaac Dogboe, Patrick Allotey,John Laryea and Sherif Quaye.

The GBA President Abraham Kotei Neequaye is seriously praying for these boxers to be rated at vantage position for the benefit of the boxers,their handlers and Ghana as a whole.

He seized the opportunity to commend his colleagues with whom he participated in the 2022 WBO 35th Convention, Carl Lokko and Manasseh Tagoe for their unflinching supports and contribution towards the forward march of Ghana Boxing.

By Mohammed Amin Lamptey (GBA Director of Communication)