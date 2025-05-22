WCC, AMGEN Support Childhood Cancer Survivors with Laptops and Scholarships

Twenty-six young cancer survivors have been given a new lease on life through a transformative scholarship programme by World Child Cancer (WCC) Ghana, with support from global pharmaceutical giant AMGEN Biotechnologies Limited.

At a colourful ceremony held in Accra, survivors, many of whom faced childhood cancer along with significant financial and emotional challenges, were given laptops, tablets, and cash to help with their education and livelihood goals.

The initiative, now in its second year, offers full support, including covering school fees, healthcare, housing, and psychological care.

Beyond financial aid, the WCC/AMGEN programme includes psychological and social reintegration support. The programme also supports formal education pathways.

“This scholarship has saved my family,” said Madam Jennifer, mother of one beneficiary. “Without it, we would have lost everything—not just financially, but emotionally.”

For Angelina Awuni, a Cosmetology Trainee in Kumasi, the support came at a critical moment. “Just when I thought my life was over, WCC gave me hope,” she said, holding back tears. “Now, I am pursuing my dream.”

Gadrey-Amponsah Gabriel, a student at Labone Senior High School in Accra, is one of several students whose academic future is now secured. His father said the scholarship has turned what could have been a tragedy into a testimony.

Dr. Peter Abomah, a Psychologist with the Survivors Programme, stressed the importance of treating both the mind and body. “We provide learning spaces, computers, counseling, and teacher engagement during treatment. This helps the children shift from fear and trauma to hope and recovery,” he explained.

He warned that without emotional and psychological care, children often struggle to heal, even with the best medical treatment. “Medicine alone is not enough. Healing also happens in the mind.”

Dr. Abomah however, called on the government to formalize support through a memorandum of understanding and funding to train more psychologists and care professionals. “If we are serious about saving lives, we must invest not only in treatment but in recovery,” he said.

The Country Coordinator for World Child Cancer (WCC) Ghana Mrs. Adwoa Pinamang Boateng Desu, highlighted the urgent need for more public awareness and early diagnosis. “Cancer is not a death sentence,” she said. “Through our partnership with AMGEN and the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), we are demonstrating that recovery and reintegration are possible.”

Mrs. Boateng noted that NHIS now covers treatment for some childhood cancers and urged families to seek medical help early.

She emphasized that the scholarship covers not just education and health, but also accommodation, feeding, transportation, and vocational training where needed.

The WCC/AMGEN initiative is giving survivors more than just financial aid—it’s giving them back their future.

Currently supporting 26 children, the WCC/AMGEN initiative is regarded as one of the most comprehensive cancer support programmes for children in Ghana.

By : Prosper Kwaku Selassy Agbitor